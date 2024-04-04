Robert W. Baird Raises H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $90.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUL. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of FUL opened at $79.30 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,282.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

