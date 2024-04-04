Robert W. Baird Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
