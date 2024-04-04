Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $279.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

