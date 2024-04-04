Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Raised by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

