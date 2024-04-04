Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $86.00 Average PT from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,545 shares of company stock worth $6,626,535. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

