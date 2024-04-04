Royal Bank of Canada Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $160.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.01. The company has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

