Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $138.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $141.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

