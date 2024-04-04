RPM International Inc. (RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 30th

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in RPM International by 2,362.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

