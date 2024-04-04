Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.00

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.34, with a volume of 4321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

