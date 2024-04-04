Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 898,175 shares of company stock valued at $257,617,846. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE CRM traded down $10.60 on Thursday, hitting $294.14. 8,341,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,319. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $285.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

