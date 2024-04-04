SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 4.9%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $55.64. 1,018,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,613,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 230.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

