Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 743,881 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 460,895 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 543,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 189,096 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

