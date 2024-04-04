Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.13

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 646510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
