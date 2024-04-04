Sernova (TSE:SVA) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SVA remained flat at C$0.53 during trading hours on Thursday. 116,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sernova has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

