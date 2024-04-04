SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 63.17.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at 62.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of 49.37. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 63.10.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

