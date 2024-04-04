Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 32.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

SCVL stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $957.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

