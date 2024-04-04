Short Interest in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Grows By 5.9%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 4.8 %

IRON stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $736.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

