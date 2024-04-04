Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Rises By 6.2%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
HNHPF stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.90.
