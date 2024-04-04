Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,051.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

