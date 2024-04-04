Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 212069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,248 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $39,991,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after buying an additional 820,801 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 762,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 105.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after buying an additional 694,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

