Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 23.1 %

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $8.89 on Thursday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 355,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,476. The company has a market capitalization of $945.58 million, a P/E ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Insider Activity

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

