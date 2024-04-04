Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.2 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

SLP stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $768.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.