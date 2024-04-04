Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SKY opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.