Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKWD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 323,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 387,208 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 400,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.45. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

