Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $38.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 734,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $15,417,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

