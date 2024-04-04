Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.75.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
