Smog (SMOG) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week

Smog (SMOG) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Smog token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a total market cap of $168.76 million and $2.97 million worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smog has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smog

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.1992264 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,270,711.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

