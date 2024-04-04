SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.66

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 20364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $606.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,811,000 after purchasing an additional 942,184 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

