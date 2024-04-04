SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 205,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 440,938 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 118.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

