SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002691 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars.

