SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,101,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 2,835,025 shares.The stock last traded at $44.86 and had previously closed at $44.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

