SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 717,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.