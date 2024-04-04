SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,256. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

