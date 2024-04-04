SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.53

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.53 and last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 15617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

