Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 24.3 %

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,120. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWH. B. Riley downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

