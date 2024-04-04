Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.05

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 23991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Several analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,167,166.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,691,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,543,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,167,166.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,691,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,543,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,153 shares of company stock worth $10,652,965. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

