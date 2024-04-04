STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $39.07

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $43.96. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 377,702 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 0.86.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 162,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,055. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

