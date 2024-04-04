Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MSM opened at $95.11 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $105.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,830,171.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,227,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.