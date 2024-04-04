STERIS plc Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STE opened at $216.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.82. STERIS has a 52 week low of $180.54 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

