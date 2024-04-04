Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

DarioHealth stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

