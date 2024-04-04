Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,830 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 185% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,797 put options.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 1,812,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,929. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.