StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Energous has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

