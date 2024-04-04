StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.