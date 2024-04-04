StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of WVVI opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
