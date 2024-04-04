StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
Eastman Kodak Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.47. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.34.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
