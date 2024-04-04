StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.47. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

