StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKR

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $13.76 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.