StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.75 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
