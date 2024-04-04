StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.75 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

