StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

EGLE stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $697.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

