StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.