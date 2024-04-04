StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

