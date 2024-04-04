StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

